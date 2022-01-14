Provincial English Tories have killed the Union

Letter to the editor

The Conservative Party cabinet minister Jacob Rees-Mogg on Wednesday night described the Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross as ‘lightweight’ after he called on Boris Johnson to resign over the Downing Street drinks event during lockdown.

Let’s be fair to even that pair of arrogant Tory Toffs, Rees-Mogg and Johnson — are they after all only the authentic voice of most Provincial English Tory Brexiteers today ?

Just look at the polls which showed most English Tory voters put Brexit before the Union with either the Scots or with Ulster.

So why should most Scots —- or most in Ulster (and most voters in each area rejected Brexit) want permanent Union with (or more truly under) English Tories who clearly do not want them?

Or respect them? Or who do not share their commitment to the EU? Or to a regulated social market economy ?

Is it now time to recognise that the Union has been killed — by Provincial English Tory ultra-nationalism — and to start to really think outside the box? The South, like Ulster and the Scots, want to be in the EU — and we three also have a great deal in common (but not with Brexiteer English Tory toffs) so time to explore a very loose Scots-Ulster-Irish tri-partite Confederation — within the European Union?

Tom Carew, Ranelagh, Dublin 6

