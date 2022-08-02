PSNI can find money from their overstretched budget to put Pride rainbow livery on vehicles – so why don’t they do this for other causes?

Police officers from different national forces (including the PSNI and Gardai) on parade in Belfast on Saturday

I am writing to you in relation to the PSNI’s attendance at the annual Belfast Pride Parade on Saturday, July 30.

Whilst this may be welcomed by some, there are a quite a significant number of people in Northern Ireland who are rightfully unhappy at this decision.

I am all for everyone having their day to celebrate culture, as much as I would disagree with some of the causes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Letter to the editor

But it certainly seems Pride is prioritised by the police, and as such supported by uniformed officers participating – and also vehicle livery being changed on some vehicles to suit the occasion, which pushes this cause above and beyond every other cause (not to mention the costs associated with updating livery unnecessarily when the PSNI budget is currently overstretched!)

Would the PSNI for example update livery on vehicles for the Royal British Legion’s annual poppy appeal, which some forces in other parts of the UK do regularly?

Would they update it for important sporting events, St Patrick’s Day, or even The Twelfth?

Would officers who are members of the loyal orders be allowed to parade on the likes of The Twelfth or Black Saturday with their uniforms on along with their sashes or collarettes?

I think it would be an interesting move, but not one I think will ever be taken.

These questions have to be asked though because allowances have been made for one cause.

Will it change? Probably not, but it’s just my observation and thoughts on the events of last weekend.