PUP writer should be calling out the killing and drug dealing of the UVF

Letter to the editor

I am delighted to see how a Progressive Unionist Party (PUP) representative has decided to criticise me (‘McCord forgets peace role of PUP,’ November 19).

The ‘peace process’ this person refers to has resulted in the military wing of the PUP, the UVF, murdering 32 innocent Protestants from the unionist community since the UVF ceasefire.

The PUP has no problem sitting down with Sinn Fein regarding grants and sharing power and secret meetings in Dublin and Lambeth Palace with both Sinn Fein and the Dublin government.

The PUP has no one elected at Stormont or Westminster.

I had the courage to speak openly at a Sinn Fein conference as someone from the unionist community wearing my father’s sash.

I did not do it secretly or try to hide from public and unionist scrutiny.

The writer should be calling out the murderers, drug dealers in the UVF and the extortionists.

I note not once has he mentioned the UVF murder of my son and the 31 other people from the unionist community murdered by the UVF.

Very selective in condemning me, which makes me think that my letter brought a few home truths to the writer .

Maybe a few of the many reasons the PUP do not have an MLA or an MP is shown in the writer’s criticism of me, and what it says about the hypocrisy of the PUP and the party’s fear of the truth.

Simply if the PUP oppose the Good Friday Agreement then refuse all monies that come with it, including the peace money and grants from Dublin and tell the government that the PUP on a point of principle have no problem with the prisoners being returned to jail.

Raymond McCord, Victims campaigner, North Belfast

