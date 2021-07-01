Put ego and party aside – we must have unionist unity

Letter to the editor

(Unionism must unite or hand FM post to Sinn Fein)

Will Donaldson, Beattie and Allister put egos, party, and dare I say self interest aside in favour of Unionist unity at perhaps the most critical time in Northern Ireland’s history?

Some unionists won’t vote DUP. Some won’t vote UUP.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some won’t vote TUV.

Some won’t vote all.

But they might be more inclined to vote for an agreed Unionist candidate or a coalition candidate.

Even an agreed voting strategy would be welcomed.

What will not be welcomed or forgiven will be an unwillingness to countenance any of the above possibilities.

The first party leader to suggest this or welcome it will gain huge credibility with grassroots unionism.

Those who dismiss this idea out of hand will I think suffer the consequences at the ballot box – and rightly so.