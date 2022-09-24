Queen’s passing was sudden and it has left us all in shock and sadness
A letter from Wallace Thompson:
Her Majesty The Queen was elderly and frail but her passing was sudden and it has left us all in shock and sadness. I don’t think our nation has ever gone through a period of such intense, but dignified, collective grief in its history. She was a much loved and revered monarch. It will take some time to get over this and things will never be quite the same again.
One of the key issues mentioned over the past ten days was the Queen’s Christian faith. It would be wonderful to see our nation return to that faith in the days that lie ahead.
The Bible is a sure foundation.
Wallace Thompson, Chairman, The Caleb Foundation