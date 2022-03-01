Questions that Sinn Fein should answer about its policies for a new Ireland

Clarity sought from Sinn Fein, who could be be in government in a so-called New Ireland

As a realist I believe that a united Ireland is possible in the near future and that Sinn Fein will be in government in any so-called New Ireland.

Perhaps Sinn Fein can answer the following and provide a detailed policy document:

Will Sinn Fein produce a bill of rights to completely prevent discrimination in all its forms to protect the non nationalist people of the New Ireland in housing, employment, education, religion, language and culture?

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Letter to the editor

Will Sinn Fein support full integrated education and remove the current sectarian education system in the Irish republic and remove all direct funding for all religious organisations over a set time period?

Will Sinn Fein prevent the IRA from committing genocide against the non nationalist people in the event of a united Ireland?

If the above peaceful requirements are not implemented, then Ireland is in for a cold dark future.

Colin Reid, Melbourne, Australia (born in Portadown, left in 1977)

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Visit

now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.