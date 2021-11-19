Raymond McCord forgets the role the PUP played in bringing peace

Letter to the editor

I must take issue with the recent letter from Raymond McCord (PUP rejected time and time again, Nov 17, see link below) and his persistent and vociferous attacks on the Progressive Unionist Party (PUP).

Like my party leader Billy Hutchinson I too believe the protocol has smashed the Good Friday Agreement. Raymond McCord conveniently forgets the part the PUP played in bringing the peace about, often in very difficult circumstances.

As a proud Orangeman and Apprentice Boy I do not need any lectures from anyone on my ‘loyalism’, particularly from someone who disgracefully spoke at a Sinn Fein conference with an Orange collarette around his neck.

Did he not know that the armed wing of these same republicans murdered 339 of my Orange Brethren?

I will continue to represent Coleraine Town District Electoral Area and the wider borough to the best of my ability.

The electorate are not easily fooled and have returned me at the top of the poll in the last two local elections. So much for being “rejected time and time again”.

Russell Watton, PUP councillor, Coleraine

