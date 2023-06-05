Raymond McCord: News Letter editorial on legacy is a disgrace - the police did let people die

I've read many an article on the Troubles however the News Letter editorial last Monday regarding the Legacy Bill is the worst ever (‘Legacy changes could again put focus on the state,’ May 29, see link below).

Let me correct you. The criticism of Nuala O'Loan is a disgrace. The police did let people die, ie be murdered. My son Raymond Jr was one of them. Hundreds of murders carried out by state agents and police officers who were members of the UVF. The Reavey brothers murdered by members of the security forces who belonged to the Glenanne gang. Republicans like Scappaticci working for the British security agencies and protected by the police and state. There's a time to be loyal but more so to be truthful as the News Letter editorial has failed to do. Many a broken hearted family can verify that.