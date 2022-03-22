Real aim of protocol is to fuse Northern Ireland with the RoI

Brexit badge (by Mark Baker, Creative Commons); this letter-writer rejets the oft-cited rationale for the protocol

It is constantly claimed that the purpose of the Irish protocol is to prevent a hard border on the island of Ireland, but that is a lie.

The real purpose is to disrupt the existing economic integration between Northern Ireland and Great Britain and instead promote integration between the province and the Irish Republic, and the chosen mechanism for that purpose is to keep the province under EU economic control.

So not only must all the goods brought into Northern Ireland conform to EU requirements, so too must all the goods produced in the province, and to enforce that there must be checks on the latter at production and distribution sites, as well as checks on the former at points of entry.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Letter to the editor

If it was just a question of protecting the EU Single Market from non-compliant goods being carried across the land border, then it would be sufficient to apply EU checks and controls only on those exported goods, not on all the imported goods and all the locally produced goods.

So why on Earth did self-proclaimed unionist Boris Johnson go along with this transparent lie?

Because in the autumn of 2017 the Irish government made it clear, publicly, that otherwise it would veto any special trade deal between the EU and the UK.

And we saw last November how easily Boris Johnson was cowed by the threat that the EU could terminate the whole trade treaty if he activated Article 16 to suspend the operation of parts of the protocol.

Dr D R Cooper, Maidenhead, Berkshire

More from the News Letter:

Click here for more opinion and letters: www.newsletter.co.uk/news/opinion

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Visit

now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.