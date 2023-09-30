News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
Sunak's government will oversee highest tax rises on record
Woman dies 3 days after being hit by cyclist in Scotland
Two dead in Liverpool M53 bus crash
Two teenagers killed and one seriously injured in horror crash
Gravy train: £280 million spent on HS2 consultants in years
School bus carrying pupils overturns motorway with casualties confirmed

Reg Empey: Nigel Farage says a united Ireland will happen, yet some unionists fell into the trap of thinking that such Brexiteers care about the Union

A letter from Lord Empey:
By Letters
Published 30th Sep 2023, 05:04 BST- 2 min read
Updated 30th Sep 2023, 05:13 BST
Ex UUP then Ukip MLA David McNarry, centre, with Ukip leader Nigel Farage, right, canvassing for Brexit in Belfast in 2016. Those who tried to convince unionists to vote for a party led by someone who isn't a true believer in the Union see he stabbed them in the back. His belief that a united Ireland is coming will delight republicans. Pic: Stephen Hamilton /PresseyeEx UUP then Ukip MLA David McNarry, centre, with Ukip leader Nigel Farage, right, canvassing for Brexit in Belfast in 2016. Those who tried to convince unionists to vote for a party led by someone who isn't a true believer in the Union see he stabbed them in the back. His belief that a united Ireland is coming will delight republicans. Pic: Stephen Hamilton /Presseye
Ex UUP then Ukip MLA David McNarry, centre, with Ukip leader Nigel Farage, right, canvassing for Brexit in Belfast in 2016. Those who tried to convince unionists to vote for a party led by someone who isn't a true believer in the Union see he stabbed them in the back. His belief that a united Ireland is coming will delight republicans. Pic: Stephen Hamilton /Presseye

Earlier this week, the former Ukip leader Nigel Farage declared that he “believes a united Ireland will happen".

He also stated that he “always got on well with Sinn Fein President Mary Lou McDonald”, presumably while they were MEPs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Farage's intervention will be music to the ears of republicans on both sides of the border, to hear such comments from a leading figure in Great Britain, with a significant following as a broadcaster and pundit.

Letters to editorLetters to editor
Letters to editor
Most Popular

Some years ago, a number of leading members of the Ulster Unionist Party and other loyalist organisations, defected, and ran to the side of Nigel Farage and stood as Ukip candidates. This, they claimed, was a step forward for the unionist cause as the UUP 'wasn't tough enough' on republicans and the UK government.

I wonder how those people feel today? They are all loyal unionists, but now see that they tried to convince unionists to vote for a party led by someone who isn't a true believer in the Union and has stabbed them in the back.

There has been a tendency for some unionists to fall into the trap of believing that those espousing Brexit were, by definition, true blue unionists. Not so.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

I believe Farage is an English nationalist and Brexit is far more important to him than the Union.

In a similar fashion, the DUP was intoxicated by Boris Johnson's empty rhetoric, not only about Brexit, but about his commitment to the Union.

The day he sold us out to Brussels they even suggest his plan was a 'serious and sensibly way forward'!

Both Farage and Johnson have been shown to have feet of clay, and good loyal unionists have been taken in by the spin and ambition of both.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Putting their faith in these men demonstrated a total lack of confidence. Unionism must do its own negotiating and project a positive and coherent message to the electorate here and across the UK. Having some confidence in ourselves and our arguments would be a good start.

Reg Empey, Former Ulster Unionist leader, Palace of Westminster, London

Related topics:Nigel FarageIrelandBrexitMary Lou McDonaldUnionismUlster Unionist Party