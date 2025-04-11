Reg Empey: The Belfast Agreement is still respected as one of the most successful peace processes in the world

There were and are many flaws and mistakes made since the Belfast Agreement 27 years ago, but the balance sheet still justifies its negotiation and implementation

Twenty-seven years on from the Belfast Agreement, many of our deep seated problems remain.

Paramilitary organisations continue in existence long after they should have disbanded: sectarianism still flourishes and we have not succeeded in breaking the cycle of poverty and educational underachievement and the problems arising from legacy of the 'Troubles'.

Some of this is down to failure of local parties to work together for major change, but a large measure of blame must rest with both UK and Irish governments for interfering in the operation and terms of the agreement which was, in its original form, endorsed by the people.

However, the agreement has succeeded in transforming life in Northern Ireland.

A look at the statistics of those killed and injured in the 27 years before the agreement and those killed and injured in the 27 years after it was signed speaks volumes for its success.

No longer are our town centres like fortresses and our streets full of military and police vehicles.

Young people can go out and enjoy themselves without parents being frightened about what will happen to them.

A significant degree of normality has returned, and nationally and internationally, the agreement is respected as one of the most successful peace processes in the world.

There were and are many flaws and mistakes made, but the balance sheet still justifies its negotiation and implementation.

There are more plusses than minuses.