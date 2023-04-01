It is very clear from the language being used around the Windsor Framework – not least the bizarre comparisons to the Vichy government in the Lords from Baroness Hoey– that some people are completely losing the run of themselves (‘Hoey defends speech after Nazi row,’ March 31, see link below) . The dangerous rhetoric needs to be dialled down. It is embarrassing to the whole of unionism.

I would be interested to hear from Sir Jeffrey Donaldson on what he makes of these comments. I am very clear that unionism needs to be back in Stormont. Not least because the people of Northern Ireland deserve devolved decision makers in post. But it is also vital we have unionist influence via assembly members and executive ministers on the future of the Windsor Framework. We are in this mess because of those who pursued Brexit without a plan and then agreed to establishing a border in the Irish Sea by supporting Boris Johnson's proposal in October 2019. Without Stormont we are doing nothing more than enabling further disastrous decisions to be made over our heads.