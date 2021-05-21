Religious belief is mocked yet it is Big Bang believers who should be embarrassed

A galaxy of stars like own, as seen from Hubble telescope, one of billions of galaxies in the universe. We are told it all grew from nothing

Regarding the recent outrage surrounding the fact that the new DUP leader Edwin Poots believes in God, we therefore need to explore the most widely held alternative view.

This is what is known as ‘The Big Bang Theory’.

Indeed Tim McGarry makes a reference to it in his column (May 20).

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Letter to the editor

Let’s explore the big bang theory.

The theory goes that before time began there was nothing.

That is, nothing apart from one wee thing.

Note at this point, that this one thing is not a mighty and intelligent living being, but rather a tiny inanimate object.

What shape was it? What colour was it? Was it hard or soft? What was inside it?

Can Big Bangers answer any of these questions? I’ll await their reply.

Anyway, one day this wee thing blew up. Why? And how long was it there before it blew up? And why the delay? Whatever, it blew up, and from within it poured forth lots of stuff which spread out to enormous distances in every direction.

And with this stuff came the laws of physics, chemistry, and biology, and we are led to believe that when we are watching self-replicating eagles flying around by the cliffs, that these are merely accidental arrangements of particles that emerged from that wee thing that blew up at the beginning of time.

It’s the Big Bangers who need to be embarrassed. But they’re not embarrassed, probably because they don’t really believe it at all.

Is it not all just about escaping the moral authority that is implied when we accept that God created the world, hence paving the way to rebel against God’s divine order of the creation?

FD Tombe, BT15

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Alistair Bushe