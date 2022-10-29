Remember how the Protestant minority suffered in Cork

Letter to the editor

Simon Coveney TD, Republic of Ireland’s Foreign Affairs Minister, speaking on Irish unity said: “I would like to see a united Ireland in my lifetime - if possible, in my political lifetime”.

His unequivocal pro-unity words pleased and encouraged nationalists, but caused concern to Northern Ireland’s unionists. Perhaps NI’s unionists shouldn’t expect anything less from the Fine Gael Cork TD.

Simon Coveney’s constituency is Cork South-Central; the city once had a substantial hard-working Protestant and mainly unionist community.

The historic record, published April 2016 by West Cork Historical Society, of murders, violence, systematic intimidation and discrimination, leading to Cork’s Protestant / unionist population being driven out, is a scandal about which Mr Coveney and Fein Gael should feel shame.

As Mr Coveney promotes Irish unity, given the terrible treatment of Cork’s Protestant and unionist community, those hearing his pro-united Ireland honeyed words “steps taken to protect and include a unionist minority” might consider the recorded suffering of Cork’s former minority Protestant / unionist community.