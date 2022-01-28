Remembering 50 years since the murder of two RUC officers in Londonderry

Event at the cenotaph in Londondery on Thursday January 27 2022 to mark the 50th anniversary of the murders of two policemen in the city. Constable David Montgomery, 20, and Sergeant Peter Gilgunn, 26

Yesterday morning we marked the 50th anniversary of the murders of two policemen in Londonderry.

Constable David Montgomery, 20, and Sergeant Peter Gilgunn, 26, were killed by an IRA ambush on Creggan Hill on January 27 1972. It was the first murders of RUC officers in the city during the Troubles.

It heightened tensions in the Northwest at the time, and caused a lot of anger and hurt.

Letter to the editor

Hundreds of police officers would end up being murdered by terrorists in Northern Ireland over the decades. The purpose of the event was to make sure that security forces killings, which get very little attention now, are not forgotten.

Gary Middleton, DUP MLA, Foyle

Standing in commemoration of two policemen murdered fifty years ago in the city. Constable David Montgomery, 20, and Sergeant Peter Gilgunn, 26

Gary Middleon MLA at the cenotaph in Londondery on Thursday speaking to the media on the day the 50th anniversary of the IRA murders of two policemen in the city. Constable David Montgomery, 20, and Sergeant Peter Gilgunn, 26, was marked

