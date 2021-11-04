Republican triumphalism hardens unionist attitudes and confirms suspicions

The Sinn Fein Ard Fheis was the usual down-talking to unionists about how we should be ashamed of the NI state

I watched the Sinn Fein Ard Fheis over the weekend – trying to be open-minded and fair – though I couldn’t find anything in it that would even remotely appeal to someone from a unionist background.

Instead, it was just the usual down-talking to unionists about how we should be ashamed of the Northern Ireland state.

It is a tired historical revisionism that never changes where the British state is to blame for everything and republicans are to blame for nothing.

Letter to the editor

It plays well to their audience but it repels me from anything to do with a united Ireland.

This republican triumphalism is very damaging to the unionist community. It hardens attitudes. It confirms suspicions. It builds barriers.

If polls are to be believed, Sinn Fein is due to expand its electoral representation in the near future. If this is how they are behaving now, how will they behave if this strength is realised?

I don’t think they’ll magically moderate. Rather, any success will encourage them to go further down this triumphalist route.

The many assumptions I heard from the Ard Fheis on a united Ireland were cringe-worthy.

A border poll has not even been called, let alone won, and yet victory is already taken for granted. This is arrogant and insulting to the unionist community. Yet, these assumptions will also be their downfall, as outside republican echo chambers, exist many other communities of people who are not convinced about Sinn Fein’s version of a united Ireland.

Nevertheless, unionists must learn from the rise of Sinn Fein.

The good news for unionism is that discomfort is a key ingredient to growth.

We will harness our discomfort to achieve positive outcomes.

Michael Palmer, Ulster Unionist Party member, Newtownards

