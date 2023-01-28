Letters to editor

Your contributor, Mr John Coulter, presents a sadly disappointing article in yesterday’s ‘Belfast News Letter’ (‘Gay policy for churches is tricky enough, handling trans issues will be even more so,’ January 27, see link below).

I say disappointing, since Mr Coulter comes from a background where, I believe, the Bible and its teachings would have been honoured, yet never once in his article does he quote from God’s Word.

His late father, being a Presbyterian minister, would have signed the Westminster Standards as a statement of his faith. The Shorter Catechism asks in question 2: ‘What rule hath God given to direct us how we may glorify and enjoy him?’

The answer given is gloriously succinct!

‘The Word of God, which is contained in the Scriptures of the Old and New Testament, is the only rule to direct us how we may glorify and enjoy him.’

That being so, the issue Mr Coulter deals with in his article must be brought to the Word of God for adjudication and not to the shifting and utterly unreliable rule of public opinion and the benighted musings of godless ’theologians’.

Furthermore, Mr Coulter is anything but fair in his references to ‘fundamentalists’. He makes the unsubstantiated claim that: “Women have traditionally had a raw deal, especially in the evangelical and fundamentalist wings of Christianity.”

He gives the following as an example of this ‘raw deal’: “In many Protestant denominations and churches, women are instructed to wear hats, or have their heads covered.”

For a woman to be guided by the Word of God on matters such as a head covering during worship or her place in society as ordained by God, is not her being given a ‘raw deal’, unless we are prepared to charge God with a lack of justice in His dealings with women.

Of course, those who argue as does John Coulter, in truth are saying just that!

Mr Coulter makes what is an utterly outrageous and scientifically baseless statement when he writes: “Would the Christian church be dogmatic and demand the folk getting married be different genders at birth? For example, in the scenario above, the man was a male gender at birth, but the woman was also a male gender at birth, but transitioned to female, so technically, according to scripture, this is a wedding between a man and woman.”

To say, as he does, “a male gender at birth . . . transitioned to female, so technically, according to scripture, this is a wedding between a man and woman” is balderdash.

I believe that I am correct when I say that each person is born with a set of genetic instructions bound up into packages called chromosomes. The instructions determine things like hair colour or eye colour.

There are also genetic instructions that can lead to sex characteristics. Sex chromosomes, in particular, determine whether someone will have female or male body parts. Whatever set of chromosomes a person has when they are born cannot be changed. This is because chromosomes are in all the cells that make up our bodies.

To change a person’s chromosomes would mean changing trillions of cells! There aren’t any technologies, and never will be, that can change a chromosome in all of a person’s cells.

That being the case, whatever surgical procedures a person undergoes and whatever changes to a persons appearance may be achieved, they still have the chromosomes with which they were born and which declare them to be either male or female. They are utterly unchanged in their genetic makeup by the surgeon’s knife.

They are not therefore, as Mr Coulter would assert, “technically, according to scripture”, no longer a woman but a man or vice versa.

What the Scripture would say of such a person is that they are a person so deceived by sin and Satan as to be given over by God “to a reprobate mind, to do those things which are not convenient (or proper),” Romans 1:28.

All this ‘gender bending’ and the altering of every moral guideline given of God amounts to nothing less than the latest attempt by man to change “the glory of the uncorruptible God into an image made like to corruptible man,” Romans 1:23.

It is simply the latest phase of the final apostasy of mankind which will bring this age to an end with the return of Christ in judgment.

Sadly, Mr Coulter does not challenge this folly.

I close with the remarkably relevant words of the Lord Jesus Christ.

“And as it was in the days of Noe, so shall it be also in the days of the Son of man. They did eat, they drank, they married wives, they were given in marriage, until the day that Noe entered into the ark, and the flood came, and destroyed them all. Likewise also as it was in the days of Lot; they did eat, they drank, they bought, they sold, they planted, they builded; But the same day that Lot went out of Sodom it rained fire and brimstone from heaven, and destroyed them all. Even thus shall it be in the day when the Son of man is revealed,” Luke 17:26-30.

Rev Ivan Foster (Rtd), Kilskeery Co. Tyrone