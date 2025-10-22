King Charles III (front centre) seated in St Edward's Chair, also known as the Coronation Chair, wearing St Edward's Crown and holding The Sovereign's Sceptre with the Dove (in his left hand) and The Sovereign's Sceptre with Cross (in his right hand) during his coronation ceremony in Westminster Abbey, London. At his coronation, the King affirmed that he was a true Protestant, and promised to uphold the religion of the established church in England

It is not insignificant that the scheduled meeting between King Charles and Pope Leo comes 500 years after the first printing of the New Testament in English by William Tyndale, a 'crime' which he paid for with his life just over 10 years later in 1536.

This week’s meeting couldn’t have been more poorly timed.

At his coronation, the King affirmed that he was a true Protestant, and promised to uphold the religion of the established church in England as well as that of the Church of Scotland, which is historically Protestant.

Letter to the editor

But by an act of corporate worship with the head of a church which by the "sacrifice of the Mass" denies the finality of Christ's sacrifice on the cross, our King has denied the Christian Gospel, flown in the face of Holy Scripture, given the lie to his oath and shown that he is not at all what he says he is.

The title of ‘Royal Confrater’ that His Majesty will be granted, which signifies fellowship, is more than gesture politics.

The special seat that has been made for him, that will bear his coat of arms, and that will remain in the Basilica of St Paul for use by his heirs and successors, indicates the determination of both parties - the Papacy and the Royal House - for closer formal ties.

The trend is towards the complete reversal of the Reformation.

It is my view that King Charles should cancel his scheduled meeting with the pope this week, and that if he is not prepared to do so he should do the only honest thing left to him - abdicate, and let someone else take his place who is a true Protestant, and who will take their vows seriously.

If none can be found, then we may live to see the fall of the House of Windsor, and along with it the fall of the Church of England.