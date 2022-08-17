News you can trust since 1737
Rishi Sunak is not fit to be prime minister

A letter from Dr Gerald Morgan:

By Letters
Thursday, 18th August 2022, 12:23 am
Letter to the editor
Letter to the editor

Rishi Sunak is not fit to be prime minister (‘Sunak’s suitability to be leader undermined by his protocol stance,’ Aug 12, see link below).

What does it take Ulster unionists to learn from betrayal. He ought to be sent to Coventry.

How disappointing to read this opinion piece in the News Letter of all papers.

Dr Gerald Morgan, Dublin

