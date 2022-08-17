Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Letter to the editor

Rishi Sunak is not fit to be prime minister (‘Sunak’s suitability to be leader undermined by his protocol stance,’ Aug 12, see link below).

What does it take Ulster unionists to learn from betrayal. He ought to be sent to Coventry.

How disappointing to read this opinion piece in the News Letter of all papers.

Dr Gerald Morgan, Dublin