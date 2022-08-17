Rishi Sunak is not fit to be prime minister
A letter from Dr Gerald Morgan:
By Letters
Thursday, 18th August 2022, 12:23 am
Rishi Sunak is not fit to be prime minister (‘Sunak’s suitability to be leader undermined by his protocol stance,’ Aug 12, see link below).
How disappointing to read this opinion piece in the News Letter of all papers.
Dr Gerald Morgan, Dublin
Most Popular
-
1
Feile an Phobail fallout continues: Major motor dealer Agnew Group suspends worker over West Belfast Festival posting
-
2
DUP income drops to an 11-year low putting the party behind the Ulster Unionists – and far in the shadow of Sinn Fein
-
3
Ben Habib: Is Liz Truss the strong prime minister for which we yearn?
-
4
‘Squalid revisionism’ of Sinn Fein’s Garrison branch condemned
-
5
West Belfast Festival: Another key Feile an Phobail funder stresses need to foster ‘good relations’ as it seeks meeting over 2022 Wolfe Tones chant