Ross Hussey: DUP achieved power but at what cost to the Union?

The DUP lost seats to several parties in last year’s general election

Over the period of the Twelfth we heard calls from the Deputy Grand Master of the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland supporting unionist co-operation; we also hear calls for greater unionist unity from the leader of the DUP.

I can see why Gavin Robinson wants greater unionist unity and it is to save his party from the possible losses it will face at the Assembly elections in 2027.

History shows us that the strength of unionism is generally weakened from within. The DUP in the mid-60s attempted to destroy the leadership of the Unionist Party when Ian Paisley led the split by attacking Captain Terrence O'Neill and his government.

Letter to the editor

The 'political support' he and some of his flock gave to the UVF has been well documented.

Once the DUP got the lead in unionism they decided to 'guarantee' their lead position and position of first minister by changing the terms of the Good Friday Agreement in St Andrews in 2006 to ensure that the leader of the largest party became first minister rather than the leader of the largest political designation.

Their arrogance and belief that they were now THE unionist party came crashing down in 2024 when they had to return to Stormont as deputy first minister no longer the first minister of Northern Ireland.

In between times they misjudged the Brexit position of Northern Ireland post-Brexit. They could have done a good deal with Theresa May but no, they fell in behind Boris Johnson who misled the DUP leadership.

Under the leadership of Jeffrey Donaldson they failed the people of Northern Ireland, lied to their constituents and the results of the general election saw them losing seats to the Ulster Unionist Party, TUV and the Alliance Party.

They narrowly retained East Londonderry, and East Antrim was also a tight win for Sammy Wilson.

When they start to lose ground it's 'unionist splitters' who are at fault - not the party but the constituents who decide to use their vote and vote for someone else.

Since taking the lead in unionism in 2004, what have the DUP delivered? NAMA, RHI, Review of Public Administration where instead of 15 councils the DUP changed course and with SF gerrymandered 11 councils, several times handed the speakers position to SF, and they continue to sit on the policing board where they are ineffective and don't seem to be supportive of the PSNI or have the ability to deal with the current Police Ombudsman.

My position has always been negative to a form of 'unity' with the DUP; I am too old to change. I am and always will be an Ulster Unionist.

I remember as a child what Paisley did and continued to do until he got his bottom on the FM seat: he wanted to be PM of NI and he effectively achieved that but at what cost to the Union? At what cost to unionism?

It's two years to the next Assembly election. I cannot see any resolution of the differences between DUP, UUP and TUV in that time unless Gavin and his party eat a very large slice of humble pie.