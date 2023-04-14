Ross Hussey: In France police would snatch rioters, in Northern Ireland rioters are tolerated

Letters to editor

Once again in the city of Londonderry we have images of masked children stacking the police with petrol bombs. Where else in the western world would this behaviour be tolerated? You can rest assured there were no members of the policing board in riot suits observing these attacks and you can also rest assured if the Police Ombudsman's office was there it was from a distance and the actions of the police rather than the rioters were being monitored.

In France hundreds of officers in riot shields backed up with water cannon would have snatched as many rioters as possible and had them in custody. We are not in France so we have our police officers sent into an impossible situation to try and protect themselves from petrol bombers. These are lethal weapons, a cocktail of liquid soap, sugar and petrol designed to stick to the clothing and indeed the skin of the person that may be struck or who is unfortunate enough to get splash back from these home made bombs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rest assured this wasn't a disorganised mob some 'fireside general' obtained the petrol, and all other bits and pieces and sent this mob of children out to do this terrorist act. I have asked before and I ask again what parent would permit their child to riot in this fashion, I'm sure the parents must smell petrol or smoke of the clothing.

If any of these youngsters appear before a court the sentencing is ridiculous and they will probably be sent home with a stern warning. Legislation clearly needs to be brought in to protect our police officers against such vicious attacks with a mandatory jail sentence in the region of 10 years for anyone over 18, those under 18 should also be punished by a time in a young offenders centre and should their actions lead to serious injury they go to an adult prison at 18 to complete their sentence. The 'armchair general' if ever caught should also be sent away for a minimum of 15 years.

People have a right to parade and to protest, but they have no right to endanger the lives of others. Will the Parades Commission review this behaviour if an application for such a parade is made next year?