Ruling overturning Roe v Wade is a fantastic day for rights in the United States

Letter to the editor

As a member of Aontú I am obviously someone who believes in the Right to Life for all human beings, born and unborn. Abortion is beyond doubt one of the greatest human rights violations of our generation. This is such an emotive topic, and I think everyone needs to show respect for each other regardless of what side of the debate one is on.

I was delighted to hear of the decision to overturn the Roe v Wade ruling in America, but this is not the end of the campaign. The world has a long way to go in terms of upholding human rights for everyone, and creating a more welcoming society for mothers and their babies.

There is much misinformation being circulated on social media at present, with many seeking to misrepresent the views of the pro-life movement. Talk of ectopic pregnancies, and suggestions that pro-life laws would prevent women from undergoing surgery to remove an ectopic pregnancy is inaccurate. Our position is clear — we seek to protect both the lives of women and unborn babies.

The battle does not end here — right across America today there are women who will have abortions because they feel like they have no other choice — because of financial and other pressures. Nobody should have to choose between a career and motherhood, nobody should have to choose between a degree and motherhood – the two should be mutually exclusive.

Better supports for women in pregnancy need to be put in place as a matter of urgency. Abortion is racist, sexist and abelist. A disproportionate number of babies from ethnic minorities, babies with disabilities and female babies are aborted globally every year.

Today is a fantastic day for human rights but it is just the beginning.