Russia and Ukraine need to strike a deal

Letter to the editor

It is eight months since Russia invaded Ukraine and when war is going on, it is absolutely the time to talk about peace.

There will be no winners in this conflict and we all losers.

There must be an immediate cessation in Ukraine and the Russian troops must withdraw and an agreement between Russia and Ukraine on future security guarantees.

We all know from our history that all wars end in negotiations. Why wait and have more unnecessary deaths?

Surely Ireland as a positive neutral country can use its influences within the UN and the EU and start on the path to peace.