Sammy Wilson: No employer should remove staff from ships the way that P&O did
A statement from Sammy Wilson MP:
Yesterday I spoke with the chief executive of P&O regarding the decisions the company have made in respect of their shipping operations in Larne and throughout the UK.
I expressed my concern at the manner in which the staff, who are to be made redundant, have been treated.
I have been assured by the company that staff will be compensated for the lack of notice of termination.
The way in which staff were removed from the ships is totally unacceptable and is not how any employer should treat their employees.
Despite operating purely between UK ports, P&O will now be paying third world wages to their crew.
This raises serious concerns about the company’s morality.
Sammy Wilson, DUP MP, East Antrim