Sammy Wilson should not be surprised by President Michael Higgins’ snub of service, which is part of the lack of acknowledgement of Northern Ireland

The refusal of President Higgins to attend the service is in line with the nationalist refusal to acknowledge our country

The refusal of the president of the Irish Republic to attend a service marking the centenary of Northern Ireland should come as no surprise to Sammy Wilson MP –“the belligerence of the Irish establishment” – or anyone else (‘Irish President Michael D Higgins hits back over NI Centenary event but faces more unionist criticism,’ Sep 18, see link below).

It is in keeping with the repeated refusal of Sinn Fein/IRA and SDLP representatives to acknowledge the existence of our country, the obstruction of a commemorative stone at Stormont being a glaring example.

This stance is a de facto denial of our right to exist as a separate and distinct people, a refusal to accept us as equally entitled to nationhood and statehood.

Letter to the editor

Perhaps Sammy, and other unionists, should ask themselves ‘As we mark the centenary of our country do we really need the presence of the head of the only post-war western european state which participated in the creation of a terrorist organisation to attack its neighbour?’.

Robert Wallace, Portadown

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Ben Lowry