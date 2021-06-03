School pupils should be spared from wearing face masks

Letter to the editor

Why are our schoolchildren still wearing masks?

And in the face of all scientific research which shows that they are ineffective and harmful.

Do we have a different virus from England, where schoolchildren are not required to wear masks?

They do after all have a 99.997% chance of survival-even if they get it and their teachers and parents have a 99.95% chance of survival, even if they get it-according to the world’s leading epidemiologist.

What science are we following?

Children have had a horrendous year-surely we could spare them June — when respiratory pathogens routinely all but disappear in any case.

Hugh McCarthy, Newtownabbey, Ex principal, Killicomaine High School

