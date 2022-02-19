Letter to the editor

The secretary of state is quick to intervene in Northern Ireland affairs on issues such as abortion, same sex unions, Irish Language act and saving the assembly from collapse should the first minister be withdrawn.

Most of these issues were all within the remit of the assembly but he imposed his will on our elected representatives more often than not against the wishes of the unionist community.

Will he now intervene to release the money for our football clubs given the fact that the assembly has sat on the issue for 11 years and seems set to give priority to a sport which is demonstrably non-inclusive.

It would help him to recover some credibility as an impartial minister given the hostility of the NIO towards unionist interests in recent times,

Ronnie Crawford, Dromore, Co Down

