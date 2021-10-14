SF – a party of ‘community activists’ – is clueless about how real world works

Letter to the editor

They build nothing, solve nothing, and employ no-one (in the real economy).

They’re all “community organisers” and “local activists”. Not one of them knows how to build a business.

Not one of them is exerted about employing any other person themselves.

It has always been the same. The “revolutionaries” are more opposed to change than the “conservatives”.

Because the “revolutionaries” know full well that they haven’t the foggiest clue how to keep the show on the road.

Michael Deasy, Bandon, County Cork

