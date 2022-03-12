When Sinn Fein pulled down the executive, polite Northern Ireland society sat back and in some instances, justified this. After the DUP’s stance now, we see finger-pointing from opponents and detractors in media circles

It is hard to argue that the DUP did not squander opportunities to advance the cause of the Union when they had the ear of the government.

Equally, it could be argued that they were comatose when the Northern Ireland Protocol (and its back-stop predecessor) were being cooked up. We’re certainly stuck with a protocol that should never have existed, to begin with.

When Sinn Fein pulled down the executive for three years, many opponents and polite Northern Ireland society, sat back, watched on, and in some instances, justified this, because it was a ‘principled stance’ in favour of ‘equality’ and an Irish language act. I’m not going to get into that debate, but there certainly wasn’t the current level of accusations and hysteria.

Fast-forward to the DUP’s stance now — which it could be argued is principled (in protest at the NI Protocol which they arguably should have stopped when they had influence.) But today, we see finger-pointing, stuntery, and a degree of spin from opponents and detractors in media circles.

If it was ‘principled’ when Sinn Fein did it, then it’s ‘principled’ now. If it was ‘wrong’ for three years when Sinn Fein did, then equally, it’s ‘wrong’ now. Does equality not go both ways? We can each make our own assessment. However we got here, one cannot help but think that the Assembly election ahead of us might just be a reason for the current climate.

The election certainly must have featured in DUP thinking when they made this decision… (albeit, after the horse had bolted?)

The over-arching, tiring feeling looking on is, we’ve been here before, and unless the election drastically changes things, we can probably predict what’s next. Rounds of talks featuring diplomats per chance?

James Lewis, Banbridge

