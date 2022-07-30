David Trimble and Gerry Adams pass within touching distance outside Castle Buildings, Stormont during a break in negotiations before the 1998 Belfast Agreement. RTE's appointment of Adams as reminiscer, raconteur and eulogiser-in-chief on Trimble's death flied in the face of blindingly obvious over-arching facts and was an insult to Trimble

On Tuesday RTE invited Gerry Adams on air to reminisce about David Trimble’s life and times.

May he rest in peace — it comes dropping slow and David Trimble melted many icicles in the coldest of times.

I am a Fianna Fàil voter from West Cork but familiar enough with Northern Ireland to be suitably perplexed, daunted and confused. Nothing offends you more than southern simplicities. I have abandoned mine.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Letter to the editor

I was stunned by RTE’s choice of eulogiser. And I consider RTE to be the best broadcaster in the world. I am a huge fan of that organisation.

But Gerry Adams has no business whatsoever reminiscing about former political opponents. No business whatsoever. The reasons are obvious.

This was a scandalous producer’s decision. I can think of a thousand more appropriate solemnisers, mourners, and biographers.

Sure, Gerry was surprised and delighted. Couldn’t believe his luck. David Trimble goes to his reward and Gerry gets anointed Uncle of the Peace Process with sweets in his pocket.

Gerry Adams is not a man who has never done a good thing. He did take risks for peace. But tamping flames you fanned once yourself does not a statesman make.

This editorial fog that led to the appointment of Gerry Adams as reminiscer, raconteur and eulogiser-in-chief flies in the face of blindingly obvious over-arching facts and is an insult to David Trimble.

Tuesday was a day to remember what David Trimble stood for (and I opposed some of it).

Gerry Adams will certainly not be short of hagiographers and apologists when his time comes. In the meantime he has every right to make his opinions on many subjects known. This is a democracy and Gerry is not shy.

But on Tuesday all RTE did by letting him on their air to act like some kind of avuncular peace-making nostalgic elder statesman was confuse people, vandalise history and create false equivalence between people who maintained law and order and those who discovered its advantages and inherent value later in life.

Gerry Adams reminiscing about David Trimble on RTE on the day he died. David Trimble would not have wanted that in death and would have prevented that in life. He must be spinning in his grave.

Shame on RTE. There was no need for that. Gerry Adams sounded surprised an unprepared as the rest of us.

A thoroughly inappropriate and nonsensical piece of national service broadcasting.