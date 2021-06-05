Shinners see the Irish Sea border as the thin end of the wedge to getting Irish unification

Letter to the editor

So. Sinn Fein slabbering that Poots won’t attend North/South ministerial meetings?

That’s from a party that brought down Stormont which is the ruling assembly within Northern Ireland, not just some ineffectual cross border talking shop.

So, lets just think. Republic of Ireland (RoI) invoke the Good Friday Agreement (GFA) to ensure there is no ‘hard border on the island of Ireland’ between Northern Ireland which is (or is it still?) an integral part of UK and RoI which is a foreign country but will prosecute anyone from Northern Ireland driving across the border and even air passengers bussing down to Dublin airport?

Meanwhile RoI government, and of course the Shinners, support the Irish Sea border because it effectively separates Northern Ireland from UK now and is the handy thin end of the wedge in getting Irish unification.

Recent history shows the hypocrisy and oppression perpetrated by Sinn Fein using even the limited power gifted by supine British policy.

How can any sane Unionist politician or ordinary citizen even contemplate being subsumed into a country where Shinners are liable to have even more clout and even the more moderate southern parties will revel in destroying Unionists in the same way that southern Protestants were pushed out post partition?

Davy Wight, Carrick

——— ———

