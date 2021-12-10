Letter to the editor

The incident in which two young PSNI officers at a Covid incident on Belfast’s Ormeau Road, then were considered for prosecution, was bewildering.

The background to the incident has been well detailed in the media. However, central to the incident is that it took place at the scene of dreadful murders in a bookmakers shop.

It is right that all police actions are open to scrutiny. But that the officers were subject to a republican propaganda campaign in the heat of which the chief constable’s support for his officers was absent was deeply disappointing.

The chief constable’s approach added to community concerns around the even-handedness of policing.

There are many questions around the handling of this case that demand answers. However, the well-being of the young officers should now be the chief constable’s primary concern.

Simon Byrne must ensure that PSNI support services offer assistance as the officers resume normal duties. Also, an apology from the chief constable to the police officers might be appropriate.

Robin Newton MBE, MLA, DUP, East Belfast

