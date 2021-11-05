‘Sinn Fein are not fit to govern... yet the DUP governs with them’

Letter to the editor

Is Jonathan Buckley (DUP MLA, Upper Bann) for real?

The sentiment at the core of his letter – that SF/IRA is unfit for government – is unlikely to be disputed by reasonable and objective observers.

(‘Sinn Fein posture yet they escape their own murky past,’ Nov 1)

Therefore, my question for Mr Buckley is a simple one: Why do the DUP sustain SF/IRA in government?

Thomas Smyth, Belfast

