Sinn Fein is unwanted in the Republic, but mandatory in any Stormont executive

Letter to the editor

The recent opinion poll in the Sunday Independent in the Republic shows that a significant majority of people believe there to be links between Dublin gangland criminality and the Provisional IRA in Northern Ireland.

This is of no surprise, but encouraging nevertheless to see the realisation of the electorate coming to terms with the corruption and criminality at the core of the republican movement.

This is however in stark contrast to the dogged insistence by both Fianna Fail and Fine Gael that the political representatives of that same organisation, Sinn Fein, must be included in any executive government of this part of the UK.

Hypocrisy at its worst.