Sinn Fein leader should clarify her view on the past murder of elected Northern Ireland politicians

Murdered politicians: Sir David Amess; MP Edgar Graham, Assembly member; Robert Bradford MP

I note that the Sinn Fein Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill has condemned the murder of the MP Sir David Amess saying that “no public representative should face attack when carrying out their duties on behalf of their constituents”.

Does that observation extend to condemning the murder of Robert Bradford in his constituency surgery in November 1981 and my friend and colleague in the Northern Ireland Assembly, Edgar Graham, in December 1983?

Jeremy Burchill, Barrister, former Ulster Unionist Stormont assembly member in the 1980s, North Yorkshire

Letter to the editor

