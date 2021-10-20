Sinn Fein leader suffered a frightening ordeal with an intruder, as did victims of terrorism

Letter to the editor

On Monday during the debate on the evil murder of Sir David Amess, Michele O’Neill Sinn Fein MLA related how she had to forcibly remove an unwelcome intruder from her home.

This must have been a frightening ordeal for her and she deserves our sympathy.

However, taking cognisance of her own ordeal, when our Deputy First Minister is in her bed at night, she might reflect on the suffering inflicted by balaclava clad PIRA murderers, armed with assault rifles and shouting ‘Tiocfaidh Ar La’, who over 30 years became adept at intruding unwanted into the homes of those they slaughtered.

Maybe while she is alone with her thoughts she might reflect on the terror suffered by Jean McConville and her family when a republican killer gang intruded into their home, murdering her and destroying the lives of her children, one of whom passed away this week.

Or the suffering of politicians murdered by the IRA.

Tom Nash, Derriaghy

