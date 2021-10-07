Sinn Fein / SDLP happily collude with Tories to curb right to life

SF and the SDLP colluded with the Tories in Westminster to impose a radical abortion regime upon the people of the North against the democratic will of the people and in violation of the GFA. SF has broken with republican tradition. Instead of opposing Westminster’s attempts to legislate for Ireland, they went cap in hand to London and begged the Tories to impose this law. While the SDLP leadership ignored their own party and reversed a right-to-life policy that went back to John Hume. The life of the unborn in the North is now at the mercy of a Tory in Westminster.