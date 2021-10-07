Sinn Fein / SDLP happily collude with Tories to curb right to life
We must do everything within our power to protect the life of the unborn in the North of Ireland.
The North is pro-life, and dictates from Westminster won’t change that.
We must never forget the reason we are forced to fight this threat to the life of the unborn through the courts.
SF and the SDLP colluded with the Tories in Westminster to impose a radical abortion regime upon the people of the North against the democratic will of the people and in violation of the GFA. SF has broken with republican tradition. Instead of opposing Westminster’s attempts to legislate for Ireland, they went cap in hand to London and begged the Tories to impose this law. While the SDLP leadership ignored their own party and reversed a right-to-life policy that went back to John Hume. The life of the unborn in the North is now at the mercy of a Tory in Westminster.
Aontu is now the only all-Ireland party that supports the right to iife of everyone. We will do everything in our power to ensure that compassionate support is provided to all mothers to help them raise their children to their full potential, and to fight this undemocratic, radical abortion regime through the courts.
Denise Mullen, Aontu councillor, Mid Ulster