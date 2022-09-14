Sinn Fein will seek a united Ireland that is under the crown

Just as the SNP changed their long policy and instead backed a monarchy in an independent state, so could Sinn Fein

Sinn Fein are currently following the highly successful Scottish National Party strategy to court popularity to help them achieve their ultimate political objective.

Because, just as the previously republican SNP changed their long-term policy, in regards to who should be head of state in an independent state, Sinn Fein will soon do likewise.

Which means we will soon have a choice in the inevitable future border poll between remaining within the United Kingdom on standard terms or supporting a United Ireland under the Crown.

Letter to the editor

And that should appeal to pro Union Alliance voters who will ultimately decide our fate.

Secondly, I remain bemused as to why so many of my unionist friends would vote for Brexit all over again in the full knowledge that it would lead to the Northern Ireland Protocol and a border in the Irish Sea.

And, finally, over the last few days, I think we have all realised the true value of the British Broadcasting Cooperation without which we would have been watching soap operas and listening to bubble gum pop music on the night Her Majesty passed away.