Six hard questions about how those in GB see NI unionists

I have just scanned hundreds of posts by fellow unionists on social media about the Bloody Sunday commemoration walk, questioning why the media is so biased against us.

In which the media was lampooned for not giving equal coverage to Bloody Friday, Enniskillen, La Mon, Darkley, Kingsmill or the Shankill Bomb.

Personally speaking, I would be asking some more challenging questions:

Why don’t the mainland British people warm to unionist concerns?

Why do they continue to consider unionism, not nationalism, as the cause of the Troubles?

Why do they perennially empathise with nationalists?

Why have we not convinced them that our cause is just?

Why do they consider us as Irish when we have shed our blood to remain British?

And, why do our friends on the mainland no longer identify with the likes of us?

Alan Carson, Belfast BT5

