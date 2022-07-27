Sorry that I misjudged David Trimble

Letter to the editor

Re David Trimble. I’ve certainly learnt a lot in the last few days. If I had met him in the past I would have refused to shake his hand. I was out of the country most of the 1960s, 70s and 80s and I was ignorant of his history and had little or no interest in politics. The Vanguard debacle put me off but sure we all make mistakes, that’s how we learn and he certainly did in my humble opinion.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was not the man I wrongly believed he was. If I could I would shake his hand today. It’s a shame he had to die for me and I assume many others to find out such a great peace maker and democrat he was and from what I have heard in the face of insurmountable opposition.

For me misjudging him I apologise to his family one should first of all not believe everything they hear and second never judge a book by its cover or title. If I knew then what I know now I would have voted for him in Upper Bann.