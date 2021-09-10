Speak up for Julie Hambleton Boris! She deserves honours not humiliation

Letter to the editor

What a pity British politicians can’t make a better effort to secure justice for her and her co-campaigners.

They prefer to show their compassion for Afghan ladies (rightly so) and illegal immigrants in the English Channel. But for the Julie Hambletons of this world they have not the slightest interest and compassion. In any other nation she would be honoured and not publicly insulted, harassed, and humiliated.

Let Boris Johnson speak up for Julie Hambleton and the Birmingham 21. It is what we would expect from a proud British Prime Minister.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gerald Morgan, Dublin

More from the News Letter:

NI High Street voucher scheme: ‘What is point of giving public free £100 just to spend on weekly Tesco shop?

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Ben Lowry