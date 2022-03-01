Squabble between UUP and DUP shows there can be no unionist unity under them

Letter to the editor

If the entire North Down unionist electorate want ‘unionist unity’, then the matter is entirely in their hands.

They should vote in the forthcoming election for a single unionist party.

I suggest this can be expressed by giving first preference votes to the TUV — the only solution to the threat of Irish unification coming from the foreign leader of Sinn Fein.

The ongoing squabbling of ‘who said what’ between the leader of the UUP, Doug Beattie and the DUP’s leader, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson only demonstrates these two parties can never provide for a unified approach on any issue!

Freda E Woods, Bangor BT19

