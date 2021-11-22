Stormont politicians have failed on health provision for Northern Ireland

We had years to change health provisions and wheel-barrows of recommendations yet have the most ineffective service in the UK

It seems that our precious health service is very ill.

Senior doctors who need to maintain their skills and to teach junior staff are being quarantined because the bosses in Stormont have decided this is the way to control Covid-19.

Laity such as myself can only voice concern as I see the destruction of our services becoming the main market for private medicine. Doctors driven out of public services all under the same Covid-19.

Letter to the editor

I do not object to anyone buying healthcare if they wish. I do worry when I see the same Stormont politicians who have largely lost the confidence of the public not getting on top of the growing suffering that is out there.

We had years to change and there were wheel-barrows of recommendations yet we have the most ineffective service in the UK.

The power-sharing Stormont had a new start but in my view has failed.

This little province has many senior leaders in industry, science, education and healthcare capable of bringing together effective skills and resources, forming a good team of experience and knowledge. Why are we so far behind? We need a new start, let’s use the next election wisely.

David Barbour, Ex UUP councillor, Coleraine

