Letter to the editor

The sirens are again being sounded for street protests against the Northern Ireland Protocol.

I question why this action is being threatened, which risks disorder and criminal prosecutions for law abiding citizens and which on the past record does not attract widespread support.

Surely the unionist people deserve better and I would suggest a course which could unite unionism and the unionist people and be effective re the sell-out by the British government.

Many people in Northern Ireland pay income tax half yearly to the exchequer. I would suggest that the political leadership refuse to make these payments on the grounds that the protocol is equivalent to the betrayal by Chamberlain at Munich in 1938 and is the latest in a long line of betrayals by successive British governments.

To name just one ; Blair’s secret deal to prevent the prosecution of the PIRA murderers, since which former soldiers have been put in the dock.

If the political leaders do this, they can call on others to follow suit and it could cause difficulties in the courts and also at Westminster if the unionist people adopted such a course.

I know of one individual who has adopted this course and has requested the authorities to issue proceedings on a number of occasions (by letter and by telephone) over the past twelve months and to date nothing has happened.