Strongly condemning one side in the conflict, Israel

Letter to the editor

In the recent dreadful conflict between Israel and Hamas, the deputy leader of the Alliance Party, Stephen Farry MP has strongly condemned one side.

His emphasis on Israeli rocket attacks when Hamas has so much to answer for makes me wonder if the Alliance Party is also anti-Israel (‘Ireland shows itself to be Europe’s most anti-Israel nation’, May 27, see link below).

Freda E Woods, Bangor

