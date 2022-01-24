Supporters of Northern Ireland Protocol now see the folly of their past position

Supporters of the protocol insisted that the EU and UK governments should press ahead with implementation

Alliance, Sinn Fein and SDLP now appear to have changed position on the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The supporters of the protocol insisted that the initial problems were “teething issues” and that the EU and UK governments should press ahead with implementation.

Having facilitated the imposition of the protocol its supporters no doubt now realise the full implications of their folly for us all.

Letter to the editor

Just one example is that VAT would be payable on the full cost of second hand cars brought over from mainland UK, which could increase the cost of a typical car by around £2,000.

A significant portion of second hand cars in Northern Ireland are brought over, particularly from England.

Alliance are now seeking to change the sea border to a “dotted line down the Irish Sea” whereas it appears to me that a “dotted line” along the border with the Republic would have been a workable solution at the outset, with very little increased cost or inconvenience to the people of Northern Ireland.

Alliance also appear to be insisting that cross community consent, in the assembly, is not required for the protocol because (based on an opinion poll) the community accepts that such arrangements are necessary.

So much for all the safeguards supposedly built into the Good Friday Agreement to ensure the interests of the whole community are protected.

James Martin, Dromore Co Down

