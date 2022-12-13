Survey on UK support can be built upon by unionists

Letter to the editor

Given the weighty import of the Irish Times- Royal Irish Academy /University of Notre Dame, Arins survey confirming and validating better-than-anticipated support for the Union:

Where are the unionists trumpeting the findings and signposting its significance?

It is not a watershed factor, but it is enough for unionists to build on.

Apart from Ben Lowry (‘Big poll support for UK should bolster London in its unionism,’ Saturday December 10) adroitly citing the importance of the survey, none seem bothered!

Unionists in failing to cite the survey will let the government off the hook.

Mindful that according to a report in the Sunday Times, predicting that negotiations between London and Brussels are edging closer to a deal on the Northern Ireland Protocol, the survey must be utilised to exert pressure on the government.

A deal of the nature forecast by commentators, namely a minor tweaking exercise of the Irish Sea border, is unacceptable to unionists.

Ben Lowry’s assessment in suggesting that the Arins survey ‘should bolster London in its unionism’ remains to be proven.

It certainly should be put to the test in gauging how unionist this Tory government is.

The time is appropriate to challenge the credibility of Rishi Sunak’s unionist credentials.

Time to press home this survey which has identified hefty support for staying in the UK – stressing that its findings were taken during a period of sustained and continuing protest against the protocol.

The survey encourages unionists to come up with policies and strategic thinking which will win over all those desiring to remain in the UK.

At the end of a harrowing year all round, the survey brings special good cheer.