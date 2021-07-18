Terrorists have more say on legacy policy than victims of the IRA

Rev Alan Irwin with a picture of his murdered father Thomas

The revelation that terrorists or at the very least their ‘spokespersons’ were consulted around the proposed statute of limitations by the government, is repulsive.

It appears that the perpetrators of violence have more credibility than their victims, the innocents who live with the trauma and pain of grief and injury.

I believe it raises a far more sinister element in matters of legacy, in dealing with our violent past, who are the real policy makers? Is it the government or is it the unrepentant terrorist and their quasi representatives?

Letter to the editor

It may answer many questions as to why innocent victims are overlooked, why there is a policy of aggression towards the state and why there is little or no action towards those who carried out most murders.

Is this the legacy inherited from 1998? Therefore, prime minister, secretary of state, the Northern Ireland Office, who is responsible for policy making around legacy?

The proposal now on the table is certainly not justice centred, nor is it victim/survivor centred, it is centred upon the further appeasement of terrorism. The outworking is the effective sponsored rewrite of ‘The Past’ by the state.

Stop whilst you still can...

Alan Irwin, (whose father Thomas Irwin, pictured above left, and uncle Frederick Irwin, above right, were murdered by IRA) Lack, Fermanagh

