Thank you to conservationists who keep Ulster wildlife intact against the odds

Letter to the editor

The pictures of the four owl chicks in the News Letter (‘Discovery of four barn owl chicks in Co Antrim is cause for celebration,’ July 20, see link below) does your heart good.

Thank you to the Ulster wildlife and all the other conservationists who work so hard to keep wildlife and their habitats intact against all the odds of man’s disregard for our fellow creatures which God made us responsible to care for.

Lovely to see all the volunteers working to keep and monitor the movements of the young owls. All of us need to do our bit to preserve nature the way God intended it to be.

