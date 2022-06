Letter to the editor

I just wanted to contact you to thank your editor Ben Lowry for his positive contribution on the Nolan Show on Tuesday morning, in which he criticised the BBC coverage of the Northern Ireland centenary parade.

He is certainly an articulate advocate for the Union.

On Monday I went out and purchased a copy of the News Letter, the day of the centenary parade supplement.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I wish the paper every success for the future.